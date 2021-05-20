Johnny Depp takes action against American Civil Liberties Union

Johnny Depp has taken legal action against the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor wants the non-profit organisation to reveal whether his ex-wife Amber Heard has made a donation to them, after she pledged to share her $7 million divorce settlement to them and the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
According to court papers filed in New York, Johnny and his team have been asking both organisations to share how much they have received from the ‘Aquaman’ star as part of the 57-year-old actor’s £50 million defamation case against his ex-wife over her 2018 Op-Ed piece about domestic violence which was published in The Washington Post.
According to People magazine, the documents state the ‘Black Mass’ star “respectfully requests that this Court enter an order directing the ACLU Witnesses to fully comply with the Subpoenas."
The subpoenas are for "discovery concerning any donations to the ACLU Foundation by Ms. Heard or in her name, and/or any public statements related to such donations; communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning her relationship with Mr. Depp and divorce from Mr. Depp; discovery concerning Ms. Heard's work as an 'ambassador' for the ACLU Foundation and the conception, drafting, and placement of the Op-Ed; and communications with Ms. Heard or those acting on her behalf concerning the Virginia Action and the preparation and submission of the Wizner Declaration."
Johnny previously claimed the 35-year-old actress hadn’t donated the money in part of his bid to overturn the ruling against him after he unsuccessfully sued The Sun newspaper for libel after they called him a “wife-beater”.
His legal team argued the judge had been swayed by Amber’s pledges to charity, but the ‘Danish Girl’ actress’ representatives insisted she had done “nothing dishonest” as she had “pledged to pay over 10 years”, which they said was “understood” by the ACLU.
They also provided evidence that showed Amber had already gifted $950,000 to the ACLU and $850,000 to the Children’s Hospital through anonymous payments.
The Court of Appeal rejected Johnny’s application for a fresh trial.
The former couple split in May 2016, a year after they married, with Amber seeking a domestic violence restraining order and accusing the ‘Edward Scissorhands’ star of abusing her, which he denied.
They settled their divorce out of court in August 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.