Jon Bon Jovi: I don't have the capacity to handle drugs

Jon Bon Jovi doesn't "have the capacity to handle drugs".
The 58-year-old star has never understood the appeal of taking drugs, explaining that he's never felt the need to "bury" his emotions.
He said: "To be honest with you, I didn’t have the capacity to handle drugs. I didn’t find joy in it, and I didn’t need to bury myself emotionally, so what was the purpose?"
Asked if his outlook stems from having a reasonably stable childhood, he told the Guardian newspaper: "Mine was as f***** up as anyone else’s, but not enough to start using drugs.
"I saw a lot of friends die or there was havoc in their personal lives, but I just didn’t have the need or desire."
The Grammy-winning star has appeared in a host of movies and TV shows during his career, but he prefers working in the music business.
In fact, Bon Jovi admitted he "couldn't wait" to escape the Hollywood culture.
He said: "I got the house in Malibu, saw the guys who are looking over your shoulder to see if they should go talk to someone else. That whole lifestyle was so vapid to me. I couldn’t wait to get away from it."
Bon Jovi has been outspoken on political issues during his career.
But the chart-topping star doesn't worry about alienating his own fans.
He recently explained: "When I am on the stage, I never preach politics. I would never use that as my soapbox.
"If in private life I am doing something like campaigning for a candidate or working at one of our kitchens or building houses for those in need, that’s who I am.
"So, again, you know, the thing about celebrity that people confuse, and it’s not a position that everyone has to take, is if you choose to be true to who you are, then you should be true to who you are 24 hours a day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.