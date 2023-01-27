Jon Peters reveals how much money he is leaving ex-wife Pamela Anderson in his will

Jon Peters has left Pamela Anderson $10 million in his will.

The 77-year-old producer was married to former 'Baywatch' actress Pamela, 55, for a total of 12 days in early 2020 but explained that he is leaving her the money "whether she needs it or not" because he will "always love" her.

