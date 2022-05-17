After months of rumors, details are finally starting to emerge about the new Disney+ Star Wars series helmed by Spider-Man director Jon Watts.
According to a new report from Vanity Fair, the series is set during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, and a casting notice has been sent out for four children, around 11 to 12 years old. The series is being developed under the code name “Grammar Rodeo,” a reference to The Simpsons‘ episode where Bart and his school friends steal a car and go on the run for a week.
It’s created and executive-produced by Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made Spider-Man: Homecoming for Marvel. The Vanity Fair report notes that those inside Lucasfilm have described the series as “a galactic version of classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure films of the ’80s.”
This marks the sixth Star Wars series on Lucasfilm’s television slate, joining The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka, Andor, and The Acolyte. The latter was also revealed in the Vanity Fair feature and is described as a mystery thriller that takes place roughly 100 years before The Phantom Menace.
Watts was the director behind the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, having recently completed the trilogy with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed close to $2 billion worldwide. He was also set to direct Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film but stepped down from the position last month.
“Making three Spider-Man films was an incredible and life changing experience for me,” Watts said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for seven years. I’m hopeful we’ll work together again and I can’t wait to see the amazing vision for Fantastic Four brought to life.”
'The Mandalorian' Spinoff 'Ahsoka' Officially Begins Production at Disney+
Watts is also set to write and direct a new Apple Studios film starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt and will produce a new feature in the Final Destination franchise for New Line Cinema and HBO Max.
Untitled Jon Watts Star Wars Project, TBA, Disney+
