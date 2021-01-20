Jonathan Cheban recovering from coronavirus

Jonathan Cheban is recovering from coronavirus.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star reportedly found out he was positive with COVID-19 whilst in Miami, Florida on New Year's Eve (31.12.20) and he has been recovering from the virus at home, meaning he hasn't been able to film scenes for the final series of the E! reality show.
A source said: "Jonathan has been sick with COVID-19, it was a mild case, but it still kept him in bed for weeks. He caught the virus just before New Year's Eve, it just came out of nowhere. He had to cancel a lot of plans. And he could not go out at all, even to get groceries. Jonathan said he was in pain, his chest hurt, he had a fever, he lost his taste buds which is a very big thing because he is obsessed with food, that is why his name is FoodGod. He normally orders in really good food from Nobu, but he was on like rice, crackers and pasta, really bland stuff, for weeks."
As well as battling the virus himself, Jonathan was also very worried for his mother Galina, who was also facing the effects of the virus too, although she is said to be doing much better.
The insider added to DailyMail.com: "It was very scary for him because he didn't know how bad it could get. And plus he is normally so busy but these past few weeks he had to lay low. He couldn't shoot any scenes for 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' but he will be able to do that later. He will definitely be in the last season. He wants to be there for Kim [Kardashian West]."
It is possible Jonathan's battle with coronavirus will feature on the show, which wraps in 2021.
