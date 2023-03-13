Jonathan Majors hoping to be part of Michael B. Jordan's Creed universe

Jonathan Majors is hoping to remain a part of Michael B. Jordan's 'Creed' universe.

Jordan has directed 'Creed III' in which he reprises his role as Rocky Balboa's protege Adonis Creed and is said to have signed a major new deal with Amazon Studios - which has acquired MGM - to create a 'Creed-verse' featuring spin-offs and sequels - and Majors who plays boxer Damian 'Dame' Anderson in the third film is keen to be a part of it.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.