Jonathan Scott: Zooey Deschanel is my 'perfect person'

Zooey Deschanel is Jonathan Scott’s “perfect person”.
The ‘New Girl’ actress and the ‘Property Brothers’ star have been dating since August 2019, and in an adorable new post shared to Instagram, Jonathan has hailed his girlfriend as the “perfect” woman.
Posting a picture of himself and Zooey enjoying a walk, he wrote: “What a perfect day with my perfect person #BackToNature #SunnySkiesAhead (sic)”
Zooey was wearing a large bonnet in the picture and several fans were quick to point out the size of her hat meant it was pressed against Jonathan’s face, making the 42-year-old star look like he’d been photoshopped into the image.
And Zooey, 41, poked fun at the “controversy” in the comments section.
She quipped: “Haha. Controversy! I am very amused by this conclusion that you would take the time to photoshop a picture from our hike and not that I was unironically wearing a ridiculously oversized Easter bonnet so big you could barely fit in the picture. (sic)”
Jonathan and Zooey aren’t shy when it comes to sharing their love on social media, as Jonathan recently shared a touching post in dedication to his partner to mark her birthday in January.
He penned at the time: “Today is my favorite person’s birthday. You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy. (sic)”
Zooey responded to the sweet message with one of her own, which read: “Aw!!!! You’re the sweetest and I am the luckiest! (sic)”
The actress had also previously named Jonathan her “MVP” (Most Valuable Player) of 2020 for making her “feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year”.
The happy couple met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of ‘Carpool Karaoke’ together and started dating shortly afterwards.
