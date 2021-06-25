Jonny Lee Miller joins the cast of The Crown

Jonny Lee Miller has joined the cast of ‘The Crown’.
The 48-year-old actor has signed on for the fifth season of the Netflix hit series, which will be undergoing a complete cast refresh as the story of the royal family jumps forward to portray events that took place in the 1990s.
Jonny will be playing the role of UK Prime Minister John Major, who began his tenure in November 1990 and served until May 1997.
The star is taking over the on-screen political role from Gillian Anderson, who played Major’s predecessor Margaret Thatcher in season four of the series.
It’s not yet known how long Jonny will appear in the show, as the upcoming seasons are expected to cover the death of Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in August 1997, after Tony Blair had taken over as Prime Minister.
Other castings confirmed for the fifth season include Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, who is taking over from Emma Corrin, and Dominic West picking up where Josh O’Connor left off as her husband Prince Charles.
The cast refresh will also see Imelda Staunton taking over as Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies handing over Prince Philip to another former 'Game of Thrones' star, Jonathan Pryce.
Meanwhile, it was also previously reported that Andrew Scott could be brought in to play Tony Blair, although he would need to rearrange other commitments in order to be available for filming.
A source said in April: “This role is one of the most anticipated castings on 'The Crown'.
“The final series covers the Prime Minister’s epic clash with the Queen over her response to the death of Diana in 1997.
“So the creators wanted an adaptable actor like Andrew who has proved he can master the charm and intimidating presence that typified Blair.”
