Jordan Peele sets release date for fourth film

Jordan Peele will release his fourth film on Christmas Day next year.

The acclaimed big screen writer and director - whose previous movies include 'Get Out', 'Us' and 'Nope' - is set to start work on his next project, but fans will have to wait a while for the as yet untitled film.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

