Jordana Brewster's secret crush on the late Paul Walker

Jordana Brewster had a crush on the late Paul Walker - but never got to tell him how she felt.
The 'Fast and Furious' actress admits she had a huge crush on her late co-star - who tragically died in November 2013 at the age of 40 - but wasn't able to tell him before he passed away.
Admitting she had a crush on the late actor between Fast and Furious 4 and 7, she confessed to E! News: "I never got to tell him that but I think on many levels he knew."
The franchise's director Rob Cohen had previously revealed that Paul had a secret crush on Jordana - who went on to marry her now ex-husband, producer Andrew Form - during filming for the first movie.
Jordana previously revealed her friendship with Paul was the "highlight" of her time in the franchise.
She said: "[We're still friends.] I love Vin, I love Michelle ... but my friendship with Paul was definitely the highlight because he was the best guy. So, the bond I had with him was definitely the best part."
Paul's family previously admitted they still feel his presence, years after his tragic death.
His brother said: "He's kind of a joker. Paul would pull practical jokes on you all the time you know. He had the opportunity to throw you off your boat when you weren't looking ... he was all about the laugh. When we were out on the water - and I think I anchored the kayak the wrong way and all of our gear goes scattering, and we're swimming trying to get it so it doesn't drop to the bottom of the ocean ... And then we looked at each other and got back on the kayak and we're like [he laughs], 'Paul did that!'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.