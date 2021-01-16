Jordyn Woods' boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns tests positive for Covid-19

Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, has tested positive for Covid-19.
The 23-year-old model’s partner has contracted the virus months after his mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, tragically passed away from the highly-contagious disease last April.
The 25-year-old sportsman - who has had several relatives die from coronavirus since the pandemic began last year - has begged everyone to take the virus “seriously” after his heartbreaking losses and vowed to “beat” the illness.
In a statement on his Instagram page, the NBA player wrote: “Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID.
I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol. I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions.
We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by us all.
“It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the end result could be.
To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Maxi, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this.”
Jordyn commented: “Praying for you baby. You got this. God's got you.”
Karl-Anthony - whose father also tested positive but has recovered - previously vowed to do everything in his power to protect his loved ones from the virus.
He said: “I’ve been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom. Last night I got a call that I lost my uncle. I feel like I've been hardened a little bit by life and humbled.
I have a lot of people who have - in my family and my mom's family - gotten Covid. I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”
