Joseph Gordon-Levitt has been tapped to play a TV legend in his latest series role as Johnny Carson in a project titled King of Late Night.
According to Deadline, the series is written by Deadwood‘s David Milch and will be directed by Jay Roach. A co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content, King of Late Night will reportedly reveal how Johnny’s connection with his audience overlapped with a desire for a basic quality of life. The show will also explore how his onscreen persona conflicted with aspects of his personal life.
No network or streaming service is currently attached to the show about the former Tonight Show host who helmed NBC’s late-night program from 1962 to 1992. The project originally surfaced five years ago with Milch and has since gone on to recruit Roach and Gordon-Levitt.
Milch, who is best known for Deadwood, NYPD Blue, and True Detective, had been working on the script for a couple of years before he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2019. And so, with that material, Roach and Gordon-Levitt will bring the vision of Milch’s to life.
The biggest question is, did they get the casting right? Gordon-Levitt, whose recent TV credits include Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber and Mr. Corman, certainly has a striking resemblance to Carson, but should another performer have been considered? We want to hear from our readers — let us know who you’d like to see as Johnny Carson in the comments section below, and stay tuned for news on this project as it continues to take shape.
