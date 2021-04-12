Joseph Siravo dies of cancer

Joseph Siravo has died.
The 'Sopranos' actor - who played Tony Soprano's father Johnny in flashback scenes in the drama series - has passed away at the age of 64 following a long battle with cancer.
His daughter Allegra Okarmus confirmed the news on Instagram alongside a number of family photos.
She wrote: "I was by his side when my dear father passed away this morning, peacefully, in his beloved Treehouse.
"We are both so lucky to be so intensely loved. I am so immensely grateful to have had him here on earth and I know that he hasn't gone very far.
"He had many credits, but his favourite one by far was that of Nonno Joe.”
Joseph's 'Sopranos' co-star, Garry Pastore, was the first to break the news when he shared a tribute to his friend.
He wrote: “RIP my dear friend, who fought an incredible fight. I will miss you. See you on the other side.”
In the comments of his post, co-star Lillo Brancato Jr wrote: "Oh wow RIP."
Maureen Van Zandt shared a picture of the late actor on Twitter and remembered him as "a talented and lovely man".
She wrote: "Just heard Joe passed away. A talented and lovely man. A perfect Johnny Boy Soprano. Took this at the workshop of Piece of My Heart, Bway show about Bert Berns. Deepest condolences to his family and friends.(sic)"
Joseph was also a veteran of the stage and fellow Broadway star Kelli O'Hara took to Instagram to pay tribute.
She wrote: "#rip @josephsiravo
the stage and screen and I will miss you. #thelightinthepiazza (sic)"
The 'People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story' actor made his on-screen debut in 1993 movie 'Carlito's Way' and most recently appeared in 2019's political drama film 'The Report'.
On stage, Joseph was best known for putting in more than 2,000 performances as Gyp DeCarlo in the first national tour of 'Jersey Boys' from 2006 onwards.
