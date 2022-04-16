Josh Brolin discusses losing Batman role to Ben Affleck

Josh Brolin lost out on the role of Batman to Ben Affleck.
The 54-year-old actor revealed he had initially been in discussions to play the Caped Crusader for director Zack Snyder before the filmmaker ultimately chose Affleck for the role in 2016’s 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice'.
Speaking on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Josh explained: "That was interesting to me. That was [Snyder's] decision — that wasn’t my decision. That was his decision.
"It would have been the older, more raspy, for lack of a better word. Honestly, that would have been a fun deal, and maybe I’ll do it when I’m 80.”
And Josh revealed he was attracted to the role because he wanted to take a risk.
He said: "Something that is set up to not work at all, or to work flyingly — I like those odds. I like playing with those odds. I’m like, ‘Am I the guy who’s gonna make it all fail?'”
After Affleck, 49, was cast as Batman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), he went on to play the comic-book character in four movies; 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Suicide Squad' in 2016, 'Justice League' in 2017 and 'The Flash', which is set for release in 2023.
However, despite signing on to direct, produce, co-write, and star in solo movie 'The Batman', he later dropped out, with Matt Reeves taking over directing duties and casting Robert Pattinson in the titular role.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.