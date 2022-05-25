Josh Duggar, known for his family’s reality show, TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, has been sentenced to 12 years and seventh months in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography, the Associated Press reports.
That sentencing comes as prosecutors sought the maximum 20 years, noting his “deep-seated, pervasive, and violent sexual interest in children” as well as “a willingness to act on that interest” in their pre-sentencing court filing. “There is simply no indication that Duggar will ever take the steps necessary to change this pattern of behavior and address his predilection for minor females,” they also said.
Duggar was arrested in April 2021 for sharing child porn files as well as “images depicting the sexual abuse of children, including toddlers.” Duggar was also accused of molesting four of his sisters and a babysitter, accusations which were investigated in 2006 but not pursued do to the statute of limitations. However, they did lead to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting in 2015. (The series premiered in 2008.)
The 12-and-a-half-year sentence comes as Duggar’s lawyers requested five years, saying in their sentencing memorandum, “Duggar accepts that he is before this Court for sentencing and that this Court must impose a penalty. That is justice. But Duggar also appeals to this Court’s discretion to temper that justice with mercy.”
Duggar maintains his innocence.
More Headlines:
- Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Child Pornography Conviction
- ‘Married at First Sight’ Sets Season 15 Premiere, Announces Couples & New Experts
- Ellen DeGeneres Says She Was ‘Crying Every Day’ Over Talk Show Ending
- Results: Fans Pick Who Should Win ‘Survivor’ Season 42
- Tim Roth Replaces Ian McShane in Paramount+ Drama Amid Health Concerns
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.