Josh Duhamel recalls modelling triumph against Ashton Kutcher

Josh Duhamel once beat Ashton Kutcher in a modelling contest.
The 48-year-old star rose to fame as a fashion model during the 1990s and recalled coming out on top against the Hollywood star for the title of Male Model of the Year in 1997, joking that it was "probably the most pivotal moment in my life".
Josh told 'Late Night with Seth Meyers': "You know, the whole week was about, 'Who's gonna win?'
"Word on the street was that it was between me and this kid from Cedar Rapids and some other kid. The kid from Cedar Rapids was Ashton obviously."
The 'Transformers' star enjoys reminiscing about his victory against Ashton and even quipped that could've become "Miss Universe".
Josh joked: "I mean, I might've won Miss Universe, you know? They lifted me up, I had the sash, tears were flowing, it was beautiful."
The star also recalled how his walk gave him an edge over the competition and helped him claim the title.
Josh said: "It was definitely my walk. My walk was fierce."
The 'Safe Haven' star did insist that he was trying to put memories of winning the contest to the back of his mind but was grateful to be reminded of the triumph.
Josh told Seth: "I was trying to forget about this. But I appreciate you bringing it back."
The actor is starring with Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding' and revealed that he nearly died while shooting the project in the Dominican Republic when a wave swept him off a cliff.
He said: "The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air. This rogue wave comes up as I’m video taping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff. But it turned me into a hamburger on many parts of my body afterwards. It was one of the near-death experiences of my life, for sure."
