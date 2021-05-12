Josh Duhamel wrote to Armie Hammer after taking over role

Josh Duhamel wrote to Armie Hammer after landing his role in 'Shotgun Wedding'.
The 48-year-old actor will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in the romantic comedy after the 'Rebecca' star stepped down from the project amid a social media scandal which saw his controversial DMs made public, but Josh admitted he wished he'd joined the project in different circumstances, so reached out to Armie in order to clear the air and wish him well.
Josh told Man About Town magazine: It’s not how I like to get roles.
“I know Armie a little bit, and when I knew I was gonna get the part I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it.' "
Armie was very quick to reply and thank Josh for getting in touch.
Josh added: “He emailed me right back and said thank you so who knows, hopefully he gets through it.”
The 'Jupiter's Legacy' actor recently admitted working on 'Shotgun Wedding' was one of his favourite working experiences to date.
He said: "It was one of the most fun experiences I've had shooting, or working in this business,
"First of all, we're in the Dominican Republic, which is absolutely beautiful. Jen was a dream to work with, she's an absolute pro and totally engaged and loved the project."
The pair have been good friends for a long time so it was a breeze.
The 'Transformers' star added: "We had a great relationship. I've known her forever so it was easy for us to get in lock and step.
"The crew, the cast, we have a great cast and Jason Moore, the director, it was one of those situations that everything kind of fit perfectly. I'm very proud of the way it turned out and I can't wait for it all to come together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.