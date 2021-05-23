Joshua Bassett: Having different creative outlets is 'helpful'

Joshua Bassett loves having more than one creative outlet.
The 20-year-old star is best known for playing Ricky Bowen in 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series', but he also released his self-titled debut album earlier this year, and he's relished the challenge of balancing his acting career with his music.
He told Collider: "Sometimes the worlds really do overlap.
"Music is always an incredible outlet for me. It’s something that I spend a lot of time doing. You find a balance. I write, a lot of times, when I’m on set or right after I’m on set, and then I’ll go into the studio and record some stuff.
"I actually find it helpful to have the difference in creative outlets, between acting and then writing for myself, and then writing for the show."
Joshua stars in 'High School Musical' alongside Olivia Rodrigo, who also recently released her debut album.
And the 18-year-old singer has confessed that becoming a global star amid the coronavirus lockdown was a "blessing in disguise".
She explained: "It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo."
Olivia also believes lockdown helped to speed-up the release of her new album, 'Sour'.
She reflected: "Had I been going to press junkets, and performing on late night [TV], I wouldn't have had the confidence in writing the record that I did."
Despite this, the teenage star can already see a progression in herself from the time she made the album, admitting she's now "much happier".
Olivia said: "Oh gosh, I am so much happier than I was when I wrote all of those songs!
"But it's also really cool that I made something out of those feelings. And now I get to look back at them and be like, 'Ha-ha! I didn't know anything!'"
