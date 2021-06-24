Joshua Bassett: I'm anti-coming out

Joshua Bassett is "anti-coming out".
The 20-year-old actor revealed he is part of the LGBTQ+ community in May, but he doesn't think there is a need for people to publicly reveal their sexuality as it takes time to work out what label is the best fit for them.
Speaking to GQ, he said: “I am anti–coming out in the sense that there’s no need to. People are welcome to have boxes if they want them.
“There are plenty of letters in the alphabet ... Why bother rushing to a conclusion? Sometimes your letter changes, sometimes you try a different one, other times you realize you’re not what you thought you were, or maybe you always knew. All of these can be true. I’m happy to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community because they embrace all. Don’t let anyone tell you love isn’t love. They’re the ones who probably need it the most.”
The 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' star says as a child he would often hear comments like “When’s he gonna find out he’s gay?” but others would convince him he was straight, but he dismissed the labels.
He added: "People would tell me that I’m straight or [I] can’t be gay because XYZ thing. And then people not believing me either way if I talked about my sexuality in any way.”
Joshua casually came out earlier this year in a video talking about what he admires most about pop star Harry Styles.
He said: “He is a very classy man. He’s also very well-rounded and kinda does it all – acting, singing, fashion. I think he’s just a nice guy, doesn’t say too much, when he talks, it matters. He’s just cool – who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool?
“Also, he’s hot, you know? He’s very charming, too. Lots of things. This is also my coming out video, I guess.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.