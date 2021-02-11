Joss Whedon created a 'toxic' environment, says Charisma Carpenter

Charisma Carpenter has accused Joss Whedon of creating a "toxic" working environment on the set of 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer'.
The 50-year-old actress - who played Cordelia Chase in the supernatural drama series - has slammed the show's creator, accusing him of making "ongoing, passive-aggressive threats" to fire her.
In a lengthy statement on Instagram, she said: "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers. The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively. (sic)"
Charisma also accused Whedon of calling her "fat" when she was pregnant.
She said: "He has created hostile and toxic work environments since his early career. I know because I experienced it first-hand. Repeatedly.
"Like his ongoing, passive-aggressive threats to fire me, which wreaks havoc on a young actor's self-esteem. And callously calling me "fat" to colleagues when I was 4 months pregnant, weighing 126lbs. He was mean and biting, disparaging about others openly, and often played favorites, pitting people against one another to compete and vie for his attention and approval. (sic)"
Sarah Michelle Geller, who played the lead role in the show, has also addressed the issue on her own Instagram page.
She said: "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon. I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.