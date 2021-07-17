Journey to ‘Serengeti’ and ‘Jerusalem,’ Showtime’s ‘End,’ A ‘Power’-ful Spinoff, Catch a ‘100 Foot Wave’
Armchair travelers will delight in a second season of Discovery’s visually sumptuous Serengeti, while CNN begins a six-part history of the holy city of Jerusalem. Showtime imports an Australian dramedy that mines humor from death. Starz launches a second spinoff of its crime franchise Power. HBO follows an obsessive big-wave surfer’s quest for glory in a six-part docuseries.

