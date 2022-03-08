Court will remain in session with Judge Judy Sheindlin on IMDb TV.
Amazon’s premium free streaming service has renewed Judy Justice for a second season. Led by Judy Sheindlin, the series premiered in November 2021 and has become IMDb TV’s number-one Original program in first streams and hours watched, with customers viewing more than 25 million hours to date. Season 1 episodes will continue to be released every weekday through April 15, both on-demand and on the Judy Justice live linear channel.
Bailiff Kevin Rasco, court stenographer Whitney Kumar, and law clerk (and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter) Sarah Rose will be returning for the second season. The series is an arbitration-based reality court show in which the retired Manhattan family court judge adjudicates real-life high-stakes claims.
“I am over the moon and couldn’t be happier with the Judy Justice reception in streaming,” said Judge Sheindlin in a statement. “Amazon has been a terrific partner and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”
What’s Coming to Prime Video in March 2022
Added Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, “With Judy Justice, we saw a bold opportunity to reinforce our vision of a modern television network, by embracing daytime television programming and uniquely offering IMDb TV customers new episodes every weekday. For more than 25 years, Judge Sheindlin has been a staple of daytime TV. Through her no-nonsense approach to adjudicating real cases, Judge Sheindlin has educated millions about the legal process and real-life decision-making. We look forward to delivering another season of binge-worthy justice as Judge Judy Sheindlin continues her unprecedented reign as one of the most iconic and esteemed personalities in entertainment.”
Judy Justice is executive produced and directed by Randy Douthit and co-executive produced by Amy Freisleben. Scott Koondel is also an executive producer.
Judy Justice, Weekdays, IMDb TV
