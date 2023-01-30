Julia Fox: I don't have $30 million!

Julia Fox has insisted that she doesn't have $30 million,

The 32-year-old actress - who famously dated rap star Kanye West for two months in 2022 but has two-year-old son Valentino with ex-boyfriend Peter Artemiev -went viral with a tour of her relatively small New York City apartment in recent weeks but has hit back at claims that she is worth millions of dollars.

