Julia Fox welcomes 'precious baby boy' into her life

Julia Fox secretly gave birth to her first child in January.
The 31-year-old actress remained tight-lipped about her pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic, but she's now taken to Instagram to confirm the arrival of her "precious baby boy", revealing she gave birth on January 17.
Julia - who married pilot Peter Artemiev November 2018 - captioned a picture of her nude pregnancy figure: "These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues. I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product. Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf (sic)"
The 'Uncut Gems' star posted a series of images of her baby bump on her Instagram account.
Julia posed for the intimate photographs - which show her wearing nothing besides a pair of heels and some black gloves - for artist Richie Shazam.
The movie star has also enjoyed success as an artist, a designer, a photographer, and a model, among other things, and she previously insisted she never wants to put limitations on what she can achieve.
Julie explained: "I definitely think that there is something to be said of someone who picks one thing and just masters it, but then I think that when you have this itch of something you want to try, I think you should just try it.
"At the end of the day, I think we as humans create our own limitations, we are our biggest obstacles when we feel stuck."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.