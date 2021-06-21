Julia Michaels addresses her haters: 'Eat a bag of worms'

Julia Michaels has told her haters to “eat a bag of worms”.
The 27-year-old singer posted a picture on Instagram with her armpit hair on full display, as she sent a message of body positivity to her followers and had some choice words for those who have negative things to say.
She captioned her snap: “People are always going to have something to say about you or your body. They will always try to attack you when you’re feeling the most happy or the most yourself you’ve ever been. To that I say go eat a bag of worms. Thanks for listening and have a good day :) (sic)”
Julia has been vocal about keeping her armpit hair in the past, as she rocked her natural body hair at the Grammy Awards this year.
While last year, she told her Twitter followers she would never shave her armpits again after embracing her natural look.
She tweeted at the time: "Honestly, I'm not shaving my armpits ever again. I don't know why I ever did before. Social norms can eat an eggplant."
The ‘Issues’ hitmaker also revealed “lots of guys” have made comments about her looks since her decision to stop shaving, but she couldn’t care less about what they think.
She said earlier this year: “Lots of guys had something to say about that. It’s my body, shut the f*** up.”
Meanwhile, Julia has also recently opened up about her mental health, and said she was having good days and bad days amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained: “Some days are better than others. I try to just focus on little things that make me happy instead of focusing on all the things that don't or focusing on major things where they feel a little bit unobtainable. I just focus on: ‘Oh, I'm going to eat this today because I love this. Oh, I'm going to drive to the beach and just roll my windows down because that makes me feel good. I'm going to make something because that makes me feel good.’ I've just been doing that a lot really to try to keep me calm because if I don't, I get really overwhelmed.”
