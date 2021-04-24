Julia Michaels slams competition between women in the music industry

Julia Michaels thinks it is "sad" how the music industry pits women against one another.
The 'Issues' hitmaker finds it so frustrating that women are constantly compared to one another as everyone is "all really f****** different" and she has "so much love" for all her other artists.
She said: "It's sad, because we’re all really f****** different. You get to the Grammys and there’s so much love. The industry can be really. Getting here is tough, seeing a woman be herself is f****** sexy. I could listen to all that s*** all day long."
The 27-year-old singer also opened up about depression and anxiety.
She added: "Even though I’m happy, that doesn’t mean I don’t have depression or anxiety. These are things you actively work on. Perspective has made me aware of the things I gravitated to – the things I thought were love."
Julia also revealed she used to get into tough relationships to enhance her songwriting.
Speaking to independent.co.uk about how she approached songwriting, she shared: "That was 23-year-old me. Not the healthiest thing I’ve ever done. Twenty-seven-year-old me is a little more adjusted."
Meanwhile, Julia previously admitted she has "done things she’s not proud of" in relationships in order to find song inspiration and would "start fights for no reason" or do "really s****y things to people".
In her track 'Happy', Julia sings about how she "kills relationships for art", and when asked if she does that, she said: "Yeah, 100 percent! I think as an artist and as a creative person, it can become fairly easy to become lyrically and creatively stagnant. And sometimes when that happens you do a lot of really s***** things to people, and you don’t really mean to. You realise afterward, after you’ve written something, you’re like: ‘Oh, cool, that’s why I did that. Sorry, babe! Love you!’ I’ve definitely done some things I’m not proud of. Started fights for no reason, for sure. Well, I guess there is a reason: to write about it."
