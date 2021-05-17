Julianna Margulies' frightening moment

Julianna Margulies had a "frightening moment" when she was asked to go to Steven Seagal's hotel room.
The 54-year-old actress recalls being asked by a casting director to run a scene with the 'Under Siege' actor in his hotel room as Seagal was thrilled by Julianna's audition.
She said: "It was actually the casting director that asked me to go to his hotel room, I had a fourth and final call back the next day and she called me to say, 'He'd like to run the scene with you, he saw your tape, he thinks you’re great, come to the hotel room.' And I didn’t want to go because I lived in Brooklyn and I couldn’t afford a cab, I was waitressing, I was broke. And she said, 'Don’t worry, we will pay for the car, get a car service and I’ll be here we are going to run the scene.'"
However, when she arrived, the casting director wasn't there and Seagal asked her to sit down on the sofa, when she then realised he had left a gun on the couch.
Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, she added: "The casting director was not there and it was a frightening moment because he asked me to sit on a couch and underneath this cushion, I jumped up because there was something hard and he pulled out a gun, and said, 'Oh I must have left my gun there.'"
Meanwhile, Julianna recently released a memoir but insisted it was not a "tell-all".
She said previously: "When I first had my meeting with Ballantine Books and Random House, I remember when they read the first draft they said, 'Oh, there are no stories in here about what it was like to win an Emmy.' And I said, 'Guys, you’ve got the wrong girl. I’m never gonna write about that.' Someone else can write about watching me win an Emmy, but it doesn’t interest me because it’s a fleeting moment that means nothing in the big picture. So I’ll never write about that."
