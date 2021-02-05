Julie Andrews mourns Christopher Plummer: 'I have lost a cherished friend'

Julie Andrews has lost a “cherished friend” following the death of Christopher Plummer.
The two Hollywood veterans starred together in the 1965 movie adaptation of ‘The Sound of Music’ – in which Andrews starred as Maria and Plummer played Captain von Trapp – and after Plummer passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut at the age of 91, Andrews has reminisced on their long friendship.
In a statement, she said: "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend. I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.”
Andrews’ tribute comes as many other stars have also honored Plummer in the wake of his death, including his ‘Knives Out’ co-star Chris Evans.
He wrote on Twitter: “This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent. (sic)”
Plummer’s passing also prompted moving tweets from the official Twitter for ‘The Sound of Music’ and The Academy, who awarded him with a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012, making him the oldest actor to receive the honor.
‘The Sound of Music’ account tweeted: “We're saddened to hear of Christopher Plummer’s passing. His legacy as our Captain will live on in THE SOUND OF MUSIC forever. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time. (sic)”
And The Academy added: “Christopher Plummer beguiled audiences across generations in memorable roles from Captain von Trapp in "The Sound of Music" to Harlan Thrombey in "Knives Out." He worked steadily for 60+ years, winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2012 for "Beginners." He will be missed. (sic)”
Plummer’s death was confirmed on Friday (02.05.21) by his family, and it was reported he passed with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, by his side.
