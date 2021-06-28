Justin Bieber hails wife Hailey 'the most loveable human' in sweet tribute

Justin Bieber gushed about his wife Hailey Bieber as he shared snaps from their Greek getaway.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker shared a picture of him and his stunning model wife and sweetly described her as the "most lovable human on the face of the earth" on Instagram.
Justin captioned the post: "@haileybieber thank you for being the sqishiest most lovable human on the face of the earth . (sic)"
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old singer has pleaded with fans to stop gathering outside his apartment in New York City.
In a newly posted TikTok from one of Justin's fans, the pop star spoke to fans who had been waiting outside his apartment to leave the area as he didn't "appreciate" them coming to his place of residence.
The 'Peaches' singer said: "I hear you, I hear you. But this is my home. You know what I mean? This is where I live. And I don’t appreciate you guys being here. You know when you come home at the end of the night, and you want to relax? This is my space to do that. So I would appreciate it if you guys could leave."
Hailey, 24, has previously opened up on living life in the spotlight with her husband and said that she was nervous to kiss him in public because she feels people are always "watching" them.
She explained: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.
"For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments ... But I realized that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."
