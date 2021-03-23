Justin Bieber is prioritizing his time with Hailey

Justin Bieber prioritizes spending time with his wife because he now enjoys his home life after never having a "consistent family".
The 27-year-old singer married model Hailey Bieber in 2018 and he admits it has been "monumental" to find someone he can rely on after his parents separated and he was raised by his mother Pattie and grandparents.
Speaking on SiriusXM, he said: “I think boundaries for me have been so pivotal in my growth as a human and just my nos being just as powerful as my yeses and knowing when to say no to certain things has been so helpful in my growth.
“Just, you know, ‘Hey, I’m going to turn off at this time.’ I’m not gonna make certain decisions past six o’clock … I’m just going to spend time with my wife, whether it’s watching movies or whatever that looks like, but just prioritizing my family and prioritizing like, you know, I never had a consistent family life. It was kind of all over the place growing up. So finally having that predictability and reliability and someone who I love and trust has been so monumental.”
The 'Unstable' hitmaker rose to fame when he released his debut album at the age of just 16 but has admitted his songwriting has now changed as he has only discovered what true love is like since meeting Hailey, 24.
He added: “It’s definitely different from growing up and just wanting to make music because I really loved it. I was kinda thrown into the industry, but I made a decision to want to follow my dreams and at 13, 14 when I started, I didn’t really know what love was, I didn’t know who I was.
“And so I sang about what I thought it was, but, you know, as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings and yeah, so it’s definitely just a lot different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.