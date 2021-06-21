Justin Bieber pranked Diplo into thinking he'd given him the wrong number.
The 42-year-old producer - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - has shared an apparent text message exchange between himself and the 'Believe' hitmaker from 2017, in which he was told he'd reached out to the wrong person.
The TikTok video showed Diplo's text read: “Yo biebs, it’s Wes! Was dope linking with you last night."
The person responded: “Hey this isn’t ‘biebs.’ I Think someone gave you the wrong number, Sorry."
Diplo simply replied: “Damn."
But four years later, Diplo received a text from the same number, which read: “Hey it’s Justin. did you get those vocals I sent over the other day?”
Fortunately the producer - who has collaborated with Justin on tracks such as 'Where Are U Now' and 'Cold Water' - saw the funny side of the exchange.
He captioned the video: “at least I wasn’t ghosted.(sic)"
Diplo previously admitted he was warned working with Justin would "end his career" because of the 'Love Yourself' hitmaker's reputation but he knew he didn't need to listen to the grim predictions as their music would speak for itself.
He has said: "At one point Justin was one of the most unpopular artists. But we thought, the music's going to cut through all of this, if we make something crazy and loud. And that's what we did."
Diplo admitted sometimes his "emotion takes over", though he can largely keep feelings of depression at bay with his work.
He said: "Anyone who's creative, who really is in touch with their creative side, is always going to be in touch with depression. Mostly I'm making music and I'm thinking about business, and that drowns out the emotion. But sometimes... The emotion takes over. And I have to deal with that just like anyone else. When I was younger I was diagnosed with ADHD. It's not a severe case, but I probably had other things [too]."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.