Justin Bieber wants to having a family soon

Justin Bieber hopes to become a father soon.
The 27-year-old pop superstar opened up about his desire to start a family with his 24-year-old model spouse - in the not-so-distant future.
Speaking in his new documentary, 'Justin Bieber: Our World', which was released on Amazon Prime this week, Justin said: “My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first and hopefully we squish out a nugget."
His wife asks: “In 2021?”, and he insisted he wants to "start trying" at least.
The catwalk beauty replied: “We shall see."
In December, the 'Peaches' hitmaker conceded Hailey will ultimately decide their long-term family plans.
Justin said: "I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do."
Asked how many kids Hailey would like to have, he said: "I think she wants to have a few."
However, Justin revealed that his wife still wants to achieve a few things before she turns her focus towards starting a family.
He added: "There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK."
In 2019, Hailey admitted she didn't want to have kids for at least a couple of years, while she acknowledged that their romance isn't always a "magical fantasy".
She shared: "I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.
"I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy."
