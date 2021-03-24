Justin Bieber won't get his hands tattooed.
The 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker has many inkings but he insists he won't be getting any on his hands as he wants to be able to wear a suit and not have any tattoos visible there.
Speaking to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up show, he said: "I promised myself I didn’t want to get tattoos on my hand. Something about just being able to wear a suit and not having tattoos on my hands … that’s really one of my only places left [to tattoo] or my feet or my legs."
Meanwhile, Justin had previously admitted that he doesn't regret a single one of his tattoos.
He said: "If tattoos didn't hurt everyone would have them. Well maybe not every one!! Over a hundred hours of hard work on my body and I wouldn't take back a single one.. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE ART AND IVE MAde my body a canvas and it's SO MUCH FUN (sic)"
Whilst Justin insists he doesn't regret any of his tattoos, he has a tattoo tribute to his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and has tried to conceal it with some "shading" after they split.
Showing off the inking in an interview, he said at the time: "This is my ex-girlfriend, I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."
Justin previously admitted he has learned success isn’t the "be-all and end-all to his happiness".
The ‘Yummy’ hitmaker said: "Everything was about success, benchmarks and such, and then I was just still empty, you know? All my relationships were suffering, but I had all this success and all of this money, and it just wasn’t fulfilling for me. At this point, I’ve reached a level of success so many times that I know success isn’t a be-all, end-all to my happiness."
The 27-year-old singer’s main source of happiness is his wife, Hailey Bieber, as the star says she’s been “so helpful” in making sure he “takes responsibility” for his actions.
He added: "One thing that has been so helpful is my wife is so by the book. She’s so structured and routine and so responsible. [She helped me] realise that I either take responsibility for this or else I’m not going to be able to sustain a certain lifestyle that I want. Days that I know Hailey’s coming to set, I’m like, 'This is going to be the greatest day ever.'"
