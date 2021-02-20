Justin Bieber's custom Rolls Royce

Justin Bieber got emotional as he saw his new custom Rolls Royce for the first time.
The 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker had been planning the motor for three years and when he finally saw the car in front of him, both him and West Coast Customs founder Ryan Friedlinghaus ended up in tears.
Throughout tears, he muttered "what" and "oh my goodness", before the maker replied: "You're gonna make me cry."
Explaining how the collaboration came about, Ryan added: "I get a phone call from Justin Bieber, he's like 'Ryan, I just texted you this video of this car that's amazing. We're always pushing that envelope of doing stuff that doesn't exist."
Meanwhile, Justin's wife Hailey recently said she was nervous to kiss him in public because she felt as though people were always “watching” them.
She said: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are. For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments ... But I realised that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide.”
And the model recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to the ‘Yummy’ hitmaker has made her feel like "less of a woman".
Asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship," she admitted: "It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons .... The way they have made me feel like less of a woman ... I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves."
