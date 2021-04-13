Justin Bieber's tough first year of marriage

Justin Bieber admits his first year of marriage was "really tough".
The 'Peaches' star felt like it was his "calling" to tie the knot with Hailey Bieber but he has confessed the first 12 months were difficult because there was some "going back to the trauma" and he admits there was a "lack of trust".
He said: "I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing ... The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot going back to the trauma. There was just a lack of trust. There was all these things that you don't want to admit to the person that you're with, because it's scary. You don't want to scare them off by saying, 'I'm scared.'"
And the 27-year-old singer insists he is a lot "healthier" now than before.
He added: "To be honest, I am a lot healthier, and I did have a lot of things going on. I did have mono, and I do have Lyme disease. But I was also navigating a lot of emotional terrain, which had a lot to do with it. And we like to blame a lot of things on other things. Sometimes … It’s a lot of times just your own stuff."
Justin recalled trying to escape fame when he was younger by hiding his passport and he missed the "normalcy" of his life before he was successful.
Speaking to the May issue of GQ magazine, he added: "I was working so much as this young kid that I got really sad, and I missed my friends and I missed normalcy. And so me and my friend hid my passport. The record label is freaking out, saying, 'You have to do the Today show next week and you can’t find your passport.' It takes a certain amount of days to get a new passport. But I was just going to do anything to be able to just be normal at that time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.