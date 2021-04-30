Justin Theroux sleeps next to his dog

Justin Theroux loves waking up next to his dog.
The 'Leftovers' actor is devoted to Kuma, his rescue pitbull mix and thinks it's "really nice" to open his eyes in the morning and see her lying on the pillows next to him.
Asked his favourite thing to do with his canine companion, Justin told PeopleTV: "It's gonna sound slightly odd, but honestly, waking up with her.
"It's my favourite thing, cause she'll lay there like this.
"She fully puts her head of the pillows, I mean she sleeps like people. And it's really nice to wake up in the morning and have her right there with you."
Justin - who adopted Kuma in 2018 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey - is an advocate of animal adoption and pit bulls, and on a previous visit to an animal shelter, pledged to pay the fees for anyone who gave a home to some dogs there.
Sharing photos of his and Kuma's visit to Ventura County Animal Services (VCAS) in 2019, he wrote on Instagram: "KUMA had a rough day...
"We were working in Ventura and wouldn't you know it? We just HAPPENED to be RIGHT NEXT to @vcanimalservices.
"KUMA had a feeling there might be some amazing puppies in there SO, we went over to meet some of them... and the human SAINTS that take care of them. We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS.... Like ZUMO, SHOTTI ... A puppy that doesn't even HAVE name yet... AND... a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us.
"KUMA used to be JUST like them... without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them....ALL of their adoption fees have been paid... Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you'll soon see... once rescued, they take care of you.
"So if you're in the Ventura area... ZUMO, SHOTTI, NO NAME, and STELLA would love a visit... and of course... more than anything, would love to take care of you.(sic)"
Happily, the 49-year-old star later revealed that not long after he posted about the dogs, Stella was adopted.
