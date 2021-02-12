Kacey Musgraves says her marriage 'simply didn’t work out'

Kacey Musgraves' marriage to Ruston Kelly "simply didn’t work out".
The 32-year-old singer announced her divorce in July, but the celebrity duo have subsequently remained supportive of each other on social media and Kacey has now admitted they split because their "season changed".
She explained: "It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work.
"I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."
Kacey also admitted that her split from Ruston, 32, has changed her approach towards marriage.
Speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, she shared: "Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it.
"I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."
Kacey is now keen to channel her energy into her music and revealed she's determined to remain respectful towards her ex-husband.
She said: "I mean, it’s a therapeutic outlet for me, you know? I can’t help but to write about what I’m going through.
"I want to honor the huge range of emotion that I’ve felt over this past year, past six months. I also want to honor the relationship we had and the love we have for each other. Because it’s very real."
Kacey and Ruston announced their split via a joint statement in July.
The statement read: "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.
"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased.
"We've made this painful decision together - a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work.
"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."
