Kacey Musgraves shows off gallbladder on Twitter

Kacey Musgraves has shared a photo of her gallbladder one year after she had it removed.
The 32-year-old singer tried to kick start a Twitter trend with people sharing the "weirdest" picture on their phone, and she reflected on her surgery 12 months after she had the organ taken out.
Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Weirdest pic in ur phone right now: go! Ok since no one asked mine is of the s****y gallbladder that had to be taken out of my body exactly a year ago. Isn’t science neat (sic)"
Kacey's post comes after she recently opened up on her split from Ruston Kelly after announcing their divorce last summer.
The celebrity duo have subsequently remained supportive of each other on social media and Kacey has now admitted they split because their "season changed".
She said: "It’s nothing more than that. It’s two people who love each other so much, but for so many reasons, it just didn’t work.
"I mean, seasons change. Our season changed."
Kacey also admitted that her split from Ruston, also 32, has changed her approach towards marriage.
She added: "Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it.
"I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings."
Kacey and Ruston announced their split via a joint statement in July.
The statement read: "With heavy but hopeful hearts we wanted to put our own thoughts into the air about what's happening. These kinds of announcements are always met with scrutiny and speculation and we want to stop that before it even starts.
"We believe that we were put into each other's lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better. The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we've shared as husband and wife. It's a soul connection that can never be erased.
"We've made this painful decision together - a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can. It simply just didn't work.
"Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this."
