Kaia Gerber's lucky in love

Kaia Gerber feels lucky to "be with someone she trusts".
The model has been dating Jacob Elordi since 2020 and she is grateful to have a "safe and steady relationship" with the 23-year-old actor.
Speaking about her relationship, she shared: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions. Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."
Kaia is set to make her acting debut in 'American Horror Story' soon and Jacob has been giving her tips.
Speaking to Vogue magazine about the advice her boyfriend has given her, she said: "He’s a great person for me to go to because he’s gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don’t have. So I’m like, 'Oh, I’m definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"
It comes after a source claimed Kaia's famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, "approve" of her boyfriend, who she went public with in November.
An insider said: "Jacob is very sweet to Kaia. They are always very loving and cute together. It’s obvious that Cindy and Rande approve of Jacob too. They spend a lot of time together ... Jacob and Kaia rarely leave Malibu and instead enjoy the beach, go hiking and meet up with friends for dinner."
The month before, the couple enjoyed an evening outing with friends, dining at the same restaurant in Malibu where they were first seen out together.
A source said at the time of the couple's romance: "Kaia and Jacob had a fun dinner with friends on Saturday night. Kaia was lovely as always. She also looked very happy. It was obvious that things are great with Jacob. They were very affectionate and cute."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.