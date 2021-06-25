Kaitlynn Carter and her boyfriend decided they wanted kids together 'really quickly'

Kaitlynn Carter has said she and her boyfriend Kristopher Brock decided they wanted to have kids together “really quickly”.
The ‘Hills: New Beginnings’ star is currently pregnant with her first child, and has said she and Kristopher definitely planned to have a baby together just over a year into their relationship.
She explained during an appearance on the ‘HillsCast’ podcast: “He’s got a six-year-old son already, so he’s been father for several years. For me, when I began dating again, I knew … it was really important to me to find somebody that had the same goals and wanted the same things in life that I did. We got to the conversation about having kids and where we stood about all of that really quickly.
“[We] were definitely on the same page [and decided to] go for it. We got really lucky.”
Kaitlynn revealed her pregnancy earlier this month in an Instagram post of a silhouette which depicted her and Kristopher holding hands, while her baby bump was on full display.
Kaitlynn’s baby news comes just over a year after she began dating Kristopher following her split from Miley Cyrus, whom she romanced just after her breakup with Brody Jenner.
The 32-year-old beauty has kept her new relationship out of the spotlight, but did offer some insight into her love life back in December.
She said in an interview at the time: "I have a boyfriend and we've been dating since May and everything is going really well. A lot of friends will ask me, 'How is everything going?' and all I can ever say is, 'It's going really well,' because it's like the most seamless, chill relationship."
And Kaitlynn said she’s keen to keep her romance private after her high-profile relationships with Miley and Brody.
She added: "I don't want to have a relationship that is in the tabloids. I don't want to do overly public things.
However, she insisted she isn’t hiding her relationship, and added: “I would not appreciate that if I was dating somebody and they were hiding me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.