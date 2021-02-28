Kaley Cuoco surprised by husband ahead of the Golden Globe Awards

Kaley Cuoco’s husband surprised her by coming home early to be with her for the Golden Globe Awards.
The 35-year-old actress was originally going to be taking part in the annual awards ceremony on Sunday (28.02.21) without her husband, Karl Cook, by her side because he was away at an equestrian event and was unable to be at home to support her.
But the ‘Flight Attendant’ star got the surprise of her life on Saturday (27.02.21) when she opened her front door to find Karl had come home early to be with her, despite the awards taking place virtually this year.
In an emotional Instagram Story post, Kaley said: "Most of you know that Karl is away at WEF, a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many weeks and was not going to be able to come back for the Globes tomorrow. We had talked about it and it was OK because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that.
“Well, I just answered the door and ..."
To which Karl quipped: "I just showed up. I was in the area.”
And Kaley then added: "I can't believe you got me so good. I can't believe you did that. These are tears by the way. I'm so glad you're here."
Kaley is nominated for her role in ‘The Flight Attendant’, which marks her first-ever Golden Globe nod.
The actress – who is best known for her role in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ – will be going head to head with the likes of ‘Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins, ‘The Great's Elle Fanning, ‘Schitt's Creek's Catherine O'Hara - who won the Emmy last year - and Jane Levy from ‘Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist'.
The 2021 Golden Globe Awards will take place on Sunday at 8pm ET or 1am GMT, and will be shown live on NBC.
