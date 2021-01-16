Kaley Cuoco's pet pooch Norman dies just two months after losing her adopted pup Petunia

Kaley Cuoco has been left devastated after her beloved dog, Norman, passed away
Just two months after her adopted pooch, Petunia, died, Kaley and her husband, Karl Cook, are mourning the loss of another pet.
Alongside two pictures with the precious canine, the 35-year-old actress wrote: "earth shattering deep gut wrenching pain I didn’t know was possible. Norman, you were my entire world for 14 years. Thank you for smiling at me as you left this world, confirming for me once again our language was ours alone. You will always have my heart. (sic)"
The ‘Big Bang Theory’ alumni revealed in November that Petunia died after she endured a “life of untold loneliness and hardship”.
In a post uploaded to Karl’s Instagram account - which was also shared by Kaley - he wrote: “After a life of untold loneliness and hardship she is at rest. For that I am happy. We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday’s sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it’s affects on the soul. You affected everyone who met you. You’re forever my old lady. I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel (sic)”
What’s more, Kaley also mourned the loss of her dwarf pony, Princess Fiona, last March.
She wrote on Instagram at the time: "After a very short time together, our precious dwarf pony rescue Fiona , passed away last night.. she came to us & @pomponioranch @mrtankcook in such terrible shape, we were thrilled we got any time with her at all..
"Let me make this very clear.. there is a reason she was a rescue. We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It's not. They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of. Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth , she needed help to stand every morning and that's just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It's WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love. (sic)”
The 'Flight Attendant’ star previously said her life doesn’t feel “fulfilled” without her furry friends.
