Kane enters the WWE Hall of Fame

Kane is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
The iconic wrestling star - whose real name is Glenn Jacobs - has been confirmed as one of the latest big-name inductees into the company's Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2021.
He said: "This is the greatest honor of my entire pro wrestling career.
"There have been so many people that helped me get here, and I can’t wait to say thanks to each of them. It’s a tremendous honor, one that I’m still trying to process."
Glenn helped to turn Kane into a household name after joining the WWE in the 90s and he admits wrestling has given him an "extraordinary life".
He told Sports Illustrated: "I grew up on a farm in Missouri, and wrestling gave me an extraordinary life."
The Great Khali is also set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
The 48-year-old star - who was born in Dhiraina, India - has been named among the latest list of inductees, having regularly competed in the WWE between 2006 and 2014.
Khali - whose real name is Dalip Rana - worked as an officer for the Punjab Police before turning to professional wrestling in 2000.
He subsequently made it to the top of the industry, becoming the World Heavyweight Champion and becoming the first Indian to hold a championship in the history of the WWE.
Khali is one of the biggest men to ever compete in a wrestling ring and he made a dramatic impact in the WWE when he defeated The Undertaker at Judgment Day.
Khali made a brief return to the company in 2017, when he helped Jinder Mahal to win a title and later made a cameo appearance in The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia in April 2018.
