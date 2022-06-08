Kanye West ‘taking year off making music’

Vory claims Kanye West is taking a year off from making music.
The 24-year-old rapper - who has collaborated with the 45-year-old star a number of times - suggested Kenye needs to work on “battling his own s***” following his split from Kim Kardashian, who has since moved on with Pete Davidson.
Vory told Complex: “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t been wanting to talk to anybody.
“He’s taking a year off, and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro’.
“He’s battling his own s***. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.”
Vory and Kanye – who has rebranded himself Ye – teamed up on the younger rapper’s new album ‘Lost Souls’ as well as for several tracks actress Kanye’s ‘Donda’ and 'Donda 2' records.
Vory added about their work: “I was originally featured on ‘Donda’ five times. And [Kanye] was just like, ‘Bruh, we damn near got an EP on this thing.’ So I guess his team decided that three times was enough.”
“The person who made me realise my twisted thoughts weren’t so twisted was Ye, because we think alike.”
Kanye - who was married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with his ex - is said to have split from Chaney Jones after striking up a relationship with the 24-year-old model and Kim lookalike in February 2022.
However, the pair are now said to have now called things off after returning from a long trip to Japan.
Following his high profile divorce, Kanye dated 'Uncut Gems' actress Julia Fox from January until February 2022 and was first spotted with Chaney at a party in Malibu later that month.
