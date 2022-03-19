Kanye West's new lover insists they don't discuss Kim Kardashian

Kanye West's new lover, Chaney Jones, claims they don't discuss Kim Kardashian.
The 'Bounds 2' rapper has been hanging out with the Kim-lookalike following his split from 'Uncut Gems' star Julia Fox, 32, after a whirlwind six-week fling.
And the 24-year-old model - who refused to comment on Kanye's outbursts on social media, which led to him being banned from Instagram for 24 hours - told TMZ they never bring up his ex-wife, while she dismissed comparisons made between herself and the 41-year-old SKIMS founder.
Asked if she sees the similarities between them, she replied: "No, not really."
She had this response when asked if her name is ever brought up in conversation: "No, we don't speak about her."
It's claimed that Kanye, 44, and Chaney are simply getting to know each other and are not in a "serious relationship".
A source recently claimed: "Kanye and Chaney are seeing each other and having fun. It's by no means a serious relationship. She's having fun hanging out with him and enjoying all the cool things they're doing together."
Social media influencer Chaney had recently posted a picture onto Instagram which appeared to show Kanye with his arms around her.
Kim has moved on with 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson, 28, and Kanye was slapped with a ban from posting on Instagram after he made a racial slur towards comedian Trevor Noah, 38, and launched a series of verbal attacks on Pete on the app.
