Karlie Kloss reveals baby's name

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner have called their baby Levi.
The model has confirmed the name of her son, which she welcomed last month with her husband, as Levi Joseph as she shared a sweet photo of the little one's tiny hand.
Karlie and Joshua announced the baby's arrival last month in sweet matching Instagram posts, but their son's name was not revealed until Friday (16.04.21).
Meanwhile, Karlie admitted previously that her pregnancy had left her craving "salty and crunchy" foods but she has always maintained an active lifestyle to ensure she remains in good shape.
She said: "I've always had bizarre cravings, so it's kind of nothing new, but I've really been loving everything salty and crunchy ... I normally love running but I have to say I'm out of breath these days just talking or going up a flight of stairs. Being pregnant has put a little bit of a damper on my running routine but I still have been trying to stay active no matter what, going for lots of long walks."
The model has found it increasingly difficult to motivate herself to exercise in recent times.
She explained: "I normally am up at 6:30, 7, but I feel like these days, more into winter, I'm hitting the snooze button more and more. I like to get my workout in first thing in the morning, so I almost force myself to get out of bed and put on my leggings, my sneakers and my sports bra."
Karlie revealed her pregnancy news by posting a video of her growing baby bump on Instagram.
The former Victoria's Secret Angel captioned the video: "good morning baby [heart emoji] (sic)"
