Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew W.K. just weeks after confirming their romance!

Kat Dennings is engaged to Andrew W.K.
The 34-year-old actress only confirmed she was dating the musician less than two weeks ago, but the couple have already chosen to take their romance to the next level, as they’re engaged to be married!
Kat shared several pictures of her wedding ring on Instagram, and wrote alongside the images: “Don’t mind if I do”
And the ‘Party Hard’ hitmaker shared the same images on his own account, where he simply posted a ring emoji in the caption.
Four days before announcing her engagement, the ‘2 Broke Girls’ actress wished the musician a happy birthday by posting a photo of the couple kissing.
On May 3, Kat made their romance Instagram official when she shared two sultry photos of the rocker on Instagram using a heart emoji.
The romance comes after Kat was previously in a relationship with Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016, while Andrew married Cherie Lily in 2008, with whom he began “amicable divorce proceedings” in 2019.
Meanwhile, Kat spent most of her 2020 on her own amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and previously said she almost adopted a fox to help keep her company.
The actress originally wanted to bring a second cat into her home, but started looking for other options when she was left unsure how her eight-year-old moggie Millie would react to a cat sibling.
When asked if she wants another cat knowing it could upset Millie, Kat said: “Yes [I want another cat]. But this is the issue, I don’t want to upset her. Then again, what if I get another cat and they become best friends and they both ignore me?”
The ‘Thor’ star then admitted she’s so desperate for a second pet that she’s even looked up adoption pages for rescue foxes, but isn’t sure she’s up to the task of caring for the domesticated animal.
She added: “I’m open to anything. I mean, I’ve looked up domesticated foxes but … that’s a whole other can of … foxes.
“There are rescue foxes, I’ve seen them! Don’t get any ideas, I had this idea first Ellen. If you get a fox before me I’m going to be mad!”
