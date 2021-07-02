Kate Beckinsale reveals what sets off her lioness temper

Kate Beckinsale loses her temper if people are rude to her mother or daughter.
The 47-year-old actress has revealed that her "biggest trigger" is people upsetting her mother Judy Loe or 22-year-old daughter Lily - who she has with former partner Michael Sheen – but she largely keeps a lid on her rage.
Kate said: "Every few years I'll kick off about something.
"My biggest trigger is if someone's rude to my mum or my kid, then I haven't got so much restraint."
The 'Pearl Harbor' star added: "Don't forget, I grew up in Chiswick! I'm not throwing things around."
In her new movie 'Jolt', Kate stars as Lindy – a woman born with a brain disorder that means she is unable to control her rage – and embraced the "ballsy" nature of the character, even if it left her battered and bruised.
In an interview with Baz Bamigboye for his Daily Mail newspaper column, she said: "It's usually the most mundane things that leave you with a bruise, like opening the window.
"You do all these fights and it's carefully managed and choreographed and then you've got to drop to your knee and that's when you end up with a completely black leg."
Kate also lamented the lack of support for women in getting into shape for action roles.
The 'Underworld' star said: "I think they expect women will just work it out for themselves."
Kate also opened up regularly wearing sheet masks to keep her skin in good condition.
She explained: "(They are) those kind of things that make you look mummified with eyeholes.
"If I'm doing night-shoots where you tend to quite quickly resemble a walnut, I might do two sheet masks a week."
