Kate Bush’s guitarist Ian Bairnson dies aged 69 after ‘long and challenging’ dementia fight

Kate Bush’s guitarist Ian Bairnson has died aged 69 after a long and “challenging” dementia fight.

The musician, who was also part of The Alan Parsons Project and famously performed on Kate’s 1978 classic ‘Wuthering Heights’, passed away on Friday (07.04.23), his devastated wife revealed in an online post.

