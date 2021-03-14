Kate Ferdinand: I cried every day for five weeks after my son was born

Kate Ferdinand “cried every single day for about five weeks” after her son was born.
The 29-year-old former reality star and her husband Rio Ferdinand welcomed their first child together, a son named Cree, in December, and Kate has now opened up on the mental health struggles she faced after giving birth.
Kate – who is stepmother to Rio’s three children, Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and nine-year-old Tia, whom he has with his late spouse Rebecca Ellison – felt she was unable to provide for her family in the way she had hoped, and was left feeling “really confused” as well as battling anxiety.
She said: “I think I cried every single day for about five weeks. You expect to be doing everything you possibly can for your baby and when you can’t … It was something I really struggled with.
“I was in my own little world, I felt really confused and had lots of anxiety and I didn’t think anyone understood.
“I was all over the place emotionally. I couldn’t even put my trousers on or my knickers.”
Kate recently started exercising again for the first time since Cree was born, and has said although she was “too scared” to work out at first, she now sees the benefits of light exercise.
She added: “I was very by the book at first; I was too scared to do anything too soon.
“But recently I’ve been doing very light Pilates for 30 minutes and going on long walks. I’ve only just started doing light weights.
“I am a new mum, I’m tired, but I have made a conscious effort to move more because it makes me feel better and I’m feeling so much better.
“In the first six weeks I never thought I would feel like this, but exercise and getting moving has made a huge difference.”
And the beauty also slammed the idea that having a child of her own means she could love Cree “more” than her stepchildren, as she insisted she will never “treat any of them differently”.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday’s Fabulous magazine, she explained: “So many people have said it. Even when I was pregnant people would say to me: ‘Do you think you’re going to love the baby more than the other three?’
“And it infuriates me. There is no difference, I love them all.
“Maybe I’m lucky that I see them as the same, but I’m never, ever going to treat any of them differently.”
